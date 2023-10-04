US Facilitates Reunification Of Afghan Children With Families

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The US Department of State has announced that reunifying Afghan children relocated to this country with their families is among its top priorities.

The department has released an updated form that allows eligible families to reunite with their children in the United States.

This process is specifically designed for children under 18 who arrived in the United States as part of the“Welcome” operation, which took place after the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in August 2021.

These children subsequently entered the United States as part of this operation, and the process is tailored to address their reunification with their families and eligible relatives.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State placed the new version of Form DS-4317 on its official website, which permits Afghan children in the US and their eligible parents, siblings, and relatives outside the country to join each other.

The US government initiated the evacuation of its Afghan allies on August 15,

2021, as part of a concerted effort. During this evacuation, numerous unaccompanied children were transported from Kabul Airport to the United States.

These children, who were without adult guardians or family members during the evacuation, were included in the relocation efforts to provide them with safety and care in the United States.

During the evacuation of Afghan citizens, it is estimated that more than 1,500 unaccompanied children were relocated to the United States. This significant effort was undertaken to ensure the well-being and security of these vulnerable children separated from their families during the tumultuous events in Afghanistan.

The US government, alongside various organizations, played a pivotal role in facilitating their safe transfer and providing them with necessary support and care upon their arrival in the United States.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram