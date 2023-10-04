Five Ukrainians Killed In Bus Crash Near Venice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five Ukrainians were killed and three others were injured when a bus plunged from a bridge on the A4 highway near Venice, Italy.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told this to Ukrinform.

"According to available information, a tourist bus carrying 40 passengers went off an overpass and fell from a height of about 30 meters. Five Ukrainians are currently known to have been killed, and three others have been injured. Now they are receiving the necessary medical assistance in the hospital," he said.

Nikolenko said that the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome and the Consulate General in Milan are already dealing with this extraordinary event. In particular, Ukrainian consuls interact with Italian law enforcement officers in the context of clarifying all the circumstances of the road accident, monitor the treatment of Ukrainian citizens and establish contact with their relatives.

At least 21 people were killed, including two children, when a tourist bus plunged from a bridge, crashed close to railway tracks and caught fire in the Mestre borough, Italy, near Venice on October 3.

