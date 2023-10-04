Qatar Announces $2M Grant For IOFS Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has announced a $2m grant from Qatar to Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) as a contribution to enhance its programmes.

The announcement was made during the 6th General Assembly of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) which was held in Doha yesterday under the theme“Together Committed to Action”.

The event was attended by ministers, heads of delegations and delegates from 57 countries, eight institutions affiliated with the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and two regional and international organisations.

Addressing the IOFS General Assembly, the Minister of Municipality called for setting up a strong coalition to face the great challenges of member states in ensuring food security.

“The organisation - by providing the necessary capabilities - will play a pivotal role in helping to improve food security indicators in our countries,” said the Minister.

He called for harnessing the power of diversity, experiences and resources to overcome the multiple problems that member countries face to ensure food security through innovation, sustainable practices and fair distribution systems that leave no one without access to safe and adequate food.

“Qatar under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attaches great importance to developing the economic sector in the country, including the agriculture and food security sector,” said the Minister.

He said that Qatar has implemented its National Strategy for Food Security 2018-2023, the next version of which is being prepared for 2024-2030.

The next food security strategy coincides with Qatar Vision 2030 as it seeks to build a flexible and sustainable food system capable of dealing with any changes, crises or disasters.

The Minister stressed the importance of joint work, cooperation and unifying efforts to achieve sustainable development in the field of agriculture and food security.

“Qatar hosted the 6th IOFS General Assembly to consolidate the bonds of brotherhood, solidarity, consultation and exchange of ideas among the member states of the organization,” said the Minister.

Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries of Tunisia H E Abdelmonem Belati thanked Qatar for its hosting of 6th IOFS General Assembly as well as the second high-level forum on food security and for its good reception and generous hospitality.

“This confirms the sincere will of Qatar in its commitment to food security issues in the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and outside it,” said Belati.

He stressed Tunisia's keenness on the necessity of devoting the principle of cooperation, solidarity and partnership among OIC member countries to serve the basic right to adequate and safe food for every individual.

Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs at the OIC, H E Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengedo stressed the need to enhance cooperation and synergy among the OIC member states, especially in the field of capacity building, cooperative research programmes and effective management of resources to increase production and productivity in agriculture.

He said that strong research supports in harnessing the potential of modern science, encourage innovations in technology generation, and provide enabling policies and investment support are also needed.

Sengedo also stressed the need to support the development of agricultural commodities that are considered essential for food security and poverty alleviation in a number of member countries of the organisation, especially the least developed countries.