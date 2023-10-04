Brightstar Highlights Low Capex Path To Production At Menzies And Laverton

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX:BTR) MD Alex Rovira talks Proactive through the positive findings of a scoping study for the 100%-owned Menzies and Laverton gold projects in Western Australia. Initial mine production will target approximately 5.28 million tonnes at 2 grams per tonne gold for 322,617 ounces over approximately eight years. He says the staged mine plan provides early cashflow from the Menzies Gold Project to organically fund the restart of the Laverton Gold Project. Total project pre-production capital has come in at approximately $22 million.

“It is pleasing to announce the results of our scoping study, which outlines a low-capital pathway to production from our assets,” Rovira said.

“We have delineated four key deposits within our Menzies & Laverton gold projects which will deliver an executable 8+ year LoM plan which will result in Brightstar becoming a meaningful gold producer in the WA Goldfields.”

