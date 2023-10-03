European Commission Invites International Suppliers To Submit Tender For Gas Purchases

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Tuesday invited international reliable gas suppliers to submit their bids in the third EU tender for the joint purchasing of gas, starting today.

This third tendering round under the EU Energy Platform will run until tomorrow (4 October). It covers gas deliveries from December 2023 to March 2025, the EU's executive body said in a press release.

In this third tender, the aggregated gas needs amount to 16,49 bcm, based on requests submitted by 39 European companies.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said: "Once again, today, I encourage international suppliers to seize the opportunity to expand their customer base in Europe and contribute to stabilising the global gas market as the winter approaches." (end)

