IBM Sustainability Accelerator Announces Formation Of UN Energy Compact

(MENAFN- 3BL) IBM has joined the UN Energy Compact through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator Clean Energy cohort. IBM technology and expertise will be used to help address clean energy issues, such as energy transition and renewables strategies for communities.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator's Clean Energy cohort was launched in 2022 with a focus on addressing issues such as electricity access, energy usage, energy transition, and renewable strategies for communities, tied to the UN SDG 7 of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030. The partner organizations are using IBM technology and expertise to have an impact across Africa, Japan, Canada and more, with a focus on vulnerable communities.

By uniting experts and technology, IBM is committed to helping find a way to scale and speed up solutions for underrepresented communities most vulnerable to environmental threats.

Learn more about the IBM Energy Compact here