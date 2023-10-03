Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR Region; Panic Grips As Dramatic Videos Go Viral - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Massive tremors rocked Delhi and several other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) today following a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Nepal. The National Centre for Seismology identified Nepal as the epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at 14:25:52 IST. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers.

In its statement, the National Centre for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Location: Nepal. For more information, download the BhooKamp App."

The tremors were strongly felt in Delhi and NCR. Additionally, reports indicate that areas in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Hapur, and Amroha, also experienced the effects of the earthquake. The event has raised concerns among residents and prompted discussions about earthquake preparedness in the region.

Several social media users to to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. Here are a few tweets: