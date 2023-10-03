Stocks In Play

10/3/2023 - 9:56 AM EST - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. : Announced the commencement of a new comprehensive drilling program at Separation Rapids, the Avalon-Sibelco joint venture lithium deposit in Northwestern Ontario. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. shares T.AVL are trading unchanged at $0.12.

