Green Economic Recovery Top Priory For EU In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Green economic recovery is a top priory for the European Union (EU) in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the EU said in a statement today.

The EU Delegation to Sri Lanka and the Maldives launched its campaign“Let's Go Green” which will continue until 10th November 2023 in the run up to the COP28 Summit.

The campaign aims to create awareness and advocate for responsible green behaviour around plastic usage, waste reduction and energy saving among consumers.

The campaign will include a series of competitions and awareness activities primarily aimed at school and university students encouraging them to debate and invent their own solutions to current issues around Sri Lanka's environmental challenges.

The campaign also hopes to encourage green behaviour among businesses, bringing stakeholders from the private sector together to shed light on the importance of adopting circular business practices and integrating holistic solutions to reduce waste.

Green economic recovery is a top priory for the EU in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, with several projects implemented in both countries to support sustainable tourism, marine conservation and biodiversity protection.

These initiatives are carried out in the context of the European Green Deal which is a set of policy initiatives by the European Union with the overarching aim of making the planet greener. (Colombo Gazette)