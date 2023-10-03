UK minister asks to quit from European Convention on Human Rights

(MENAFN) Two additional secretaries in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's cabinet have endorsed quitting the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), a proposal advanced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman as a means of overcoming legal hurdles to her migration policy.



According to Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, exiting the ECHR is "definitely something that needs to be on the table." In the meantime, at the Conservative Party meeting in Manchester, Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove informed journalists that the UK ought to "keep every option open."



Braverman has been advocating for withdrawal from the treaty since the middle of 2022 when the European Court of Human Rights delayed the implementation of her plan to place refugees in Rwanda. With the 'Rwanda policy' blocked, the UK has had to deal with an influx of migrants from continental Europe.



As reported by a news organization, Sunak has so far excluded out exiting the ECHR. Others who are part of his government have also spoken out on the plan. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated at an Onward think tank conference that the action is not necessary to defend British boundaries.

