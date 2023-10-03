Commercial Bank Earns Another Regional Recognition For Nationalisation Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking within Qatar, has been honored in The Sultanate of Oman for its outstanding contributions to nationalisation efforts in the private sector, earning a place among the organisations in the GCC region.

This occurred during the 19th meeting of the GCC Ministers and Heads of the Civil Service, and the 9th Meeting of the Committee with the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Social Development of the GCC.

The meetings recognised distinguished companies in the field of job localisation, as well as owners of successful small businesses in the GCC. Additionally, it honored competent civil service sector employees. The meeting which has been attended by H E Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the Minister of Labor in Qatar, centered around various shared issues related to manpower, aiming to enhance collective Gulf cooperation in this regard.

Commercial Bank was represented by Sheikh Jassim Al Thani, EGM and Chief Human Capital Officer, Abdulaziz Al Jahrami, Head of Human Capital Operations and Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of National Talent Development at the Bank.

Joseph Abraham, Commercial Bank Group CEO stated:“National Talent Development is an important priority for Commercial Bank to build a well-trained and high-performing team and encourage and foster innovation and growth in our national staff. Commercial Bank has introduced effective initiatives which help both acquire and retain Qatari talent in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

​Sheikh Jassim Al Thani, EGM and Chief Human Capital Officer at Commercial Bank said:“With performance culture in perspective, Commercial Bank developed its nationalization strategy to grow future leaders and develop nationals to fit into the organisation strategies and goals. This recognition is evidential on the good conduct delivered through collaboration and commitment from top management, board, executive managers, nationalisation teams, leaders and individuals alike. We are proud as we are humbled with this recognition and committed to deliver more towards nationalisation.”

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of National Talent Development at the Bank commented on this achievement saying:“It feels great to be recognised on the GCC level, with the high representation of leading officials from all neighboring countries. At Commercial Bank we believe in Nationalisation as an eco-system, and therefore we focus on the percentage but more importantly is the quality of population, as at the end it is the quality of the staff that will impact the business and shape the market.” Last year proved to be a highly successful year for the National Development Team at Commercial Bank. We successfully attracted top-tier talents, provided numerous development opportunities, advanced the career of high-performing individuals and introduces a great retention program.

As we enter 2024 the Bank's strategy remains centered on nurturing the growth and success of our Nationals. Success is not just an endpoint; it's a path we navigate on Commercial Bank journey towards leadership.