PM Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU To Hold Next External Meeting Of EU Council In December

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and the European Union will hold the next external meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs in December this year.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine and the EU will hold the next meeting of the Association Council in December this year. This was agreed upon at a meeting with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell," the report says.

The parties also discussed integration into the EU and the Ukraine Facility worth EUR 50 billion for a four-year period.

"Accession to the European Union is our priority goal, and we are working together, in a coordinated manner and persistently, to make it happen as soon as possible," Shmyhal stressed.

The Ukrainian prime minister thanked Josep Borrell for organizing the historic meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv: "This once again demonstrates the unwavering unity and solidarity of the European Union with Ukraine."

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, an external meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs was held in Kyiv under the chairmanship of EU High Representative Josep Borrell. Such a meeting was held outside EU borders for the first time in history.

