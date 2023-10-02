J & K Oppn Leaders To Meet Today To Discuss Situation

He claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has become a“slippery slope” for the BJP.

It is quite evident with the Union territory administration reportedly deciding to hold the urban local bodies polls and the panchayat elections, originally scheduled for later this year, after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Tarigami claimed.

“On one hand they (BJP) are making a hue and cry about restoration of normalcy and peace, but on the other hand, they are even hesitant to conduct the local polls,” he said.

The meeting of the opposition leaders under the leadership of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is scheduled to take place at a hotel in Jammu on Tuesday afternoon. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti will attend the meeting.

“The opposition parties are coming together at the national level. So, it is time for us as well to sit and understand each other, discuss the emerging situation (in Jammu and Kashmir) and find a commonality in our approach to counter the policies which are being forced on us without our consent,” Tarigami told PTI.

He said all the parties, invited to the meeting, have confirmed their participation.

“Such a meeting of opposition parties is imperative as people are suffering immensely due to the wrong decisions of the BJP and the Jammu and Kashmir administration,” the CPI(M) leader said.

A PDP leader said party president Mehbooba Mufti is reaching Jammu on Tuesday to attend the meeting. The meeting is taking place to evolve a joint strategy against the BJP which is“continuing its proxy rule and not interested in restoration of a democratically elected government” in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani said the opposition leaders would sit together in the larger interest of the public.

“The BJP has only caused miseries for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are fighting against it and will continue our fight,” he told reporters in Kathua district.

Wani said that after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the BJP promised to make Jammu and Kashmir number one in the country.“But after four years, we find Jammu and Kashmir in the number one position in corruption and unemployment, while the recent terror attacks exposed the party's claim of peace.”

“Militancy has been here for the last 33 years and has witnessed ups and downs. But the BJP is making false claims of finishing terrorism. We want terrorism to be finished, paving the way for peace and prosperity,” the Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief said.

