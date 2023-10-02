(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Carnival's Holland Line on Starlink Hookup

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Cruises (NYSE:CCL) is more than halfway through updating internet to SpaceX's Starlink across its fleet of 11 ships. The first ship to receive this next-generation technology was Koningsdam, and now Oosterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam all have the high-speed internet on board.

Starlink is the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology providing high-speed internet around the world. Since receiving Starlink internet, the ships have sailed through Alaska, the Mediterranean and Canada with positive guest and team member feedback on the performance of the Wi-Fi.

"Our goal is to continue keeping all guests connected to the internet to share their memorable experiences, and to allow our team members to stay in touch with their loved ones back home," said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. "It's important we stay up to date with evolving technology to ensure the best experience for everyone stepping foot on our ships."

Adding Starlink to Holland America Line's fleet brings faster internet to guests and team members in all weather conditions and locations. The upgrade has made it easier to stay connected to friends and family around the globe and allows professional communications for guests who can't leave the office behind.

Holland America Line is scheduled to have Starlink internet installed on the remaining five ships in the fleet by mid-December 2023.

CCL shares inched up four cents to $13.76.

