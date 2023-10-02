(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Northern Ireland, United Kingdom Oct 2, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Village Blinds and Shutters: Your Expert Partner in Window Coverings

Village Blinds and Shutters, a leading name across Northern Ireland in the window covering industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Selfbuild Show in Belfast. With our commitment to excellence and unparalleled expertise, we aim to guide you seamlessly through your self-build or renovation journey so that your window coverings are the least of your worries.

In an age where convenience and quality are paramount, Village Blinds and Shutters stands out as the epitome of both. We understand that the journey of building or renovating your dream home can be daunting. This is why we have streamlined our services to make the addition of blinds and shutters as effortless as possible for you.

About Village Blinds and Shutters

Village Blinds and Shutters is a leading provider of high-quality blinds and shutters, serving customers across Northern Ireland and surrounding southern counties. With a commitment to excellence, personalised service, and innovative product offerings, Village Blinds and Shutters has become the go-to choice for blinds and shutters for homeowners embarking on self-build and renovation projects.

A Personalised Approach to Window Coverings

One of the key advantages of partnering with Village Blinds and Shutters is our unique, personalised approach to our blinds and shutters. Unlike traditional blinds and shutters providers, we bring our expertise directly to your doorstep. Our design experts will visit your home, take precise measurements, and provide you with an array of samples to help you select the perfect blinds or shutters to complement your space.

Our experienced production team, based in Ballymena, County Antrim, takes pride in crafting each blind and shutter with meticulous precision. We understand that the devil is in the detail, and we leave no room for compromise when it comes to the quality of our products.

Impeccable Installation Services

At Village Blinds and Shutters, we believe in delivering end-to-end solutions. After the production phase, our dedicated fitters will install your chosen blinds or shutters with the utmost care and professionalism. Rest assured, when we leave, there won't be a trace of dust behind. Our commitment to a clean and tidy installation experience is as strong as our dedication to product quality.

Stress-Free Process

We are more than just a blinds and shutters provider; we are your partner throughout the entire process. Our experts are here to listen, advise, and assist you in making informed decisions about your window coverings. We understand that every self-build or renovation project is unique, and we take pride in tailoring our services to your specific needs.

"At Village Blinds & Shutters, we understand the importance of finding the right window coverings for your self-build or renovation project. We are thrilled to be a part of the Selfbuild Show in Belfast and look forward to showcasing our expertise and offering personalised window covering solutions," said Harold McCloy, Managing Director, at Village Blinds & Shutters.

Products and Additonal Upgrades

Village Blinds and Shutters is proud to be one of Northern Ireland's Certified Somfy Expert for Motorised Blinds. Our products are not only designed with aesthetics in mind but also with the latest technology to enhance your living experience. We offer a wide range of Motorised Blinds and bespoke Plantation Shutters that can be seamlessly integrated into your home's decor.

As well as motorised options we offer a large selection of blinds and shutters including Painted Plantation Shutters, Roman Blinds , Roller Blinds, Venetian and Wooden Blinds as well as Shaped Binds options for those more intricate windows.

All our products are proudly made in our factory in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

Northern Ireland and Beyond

Our commitment to serving you knows no boundaries. We offer free home appointments across all of Northern Ireland, extending our services into surrounding southern counties. Whether you're in Belfast or beyond, Village Blinds and Shutters is just a call away.

Join Us at the Selfbuild Show in Belfast

We invite you to visit our booth at the Selfbuild Live Show in Belfast, where you can meet our experts in person and explore our wide range of blinds and shutters. We are excited to showcase our latest innovations and discuss how Village Blinds and Shutters can elevate your self-build or renovation project.

The show takes place 13th-15th October 2023, and is open from 10 am-6 pm daily. You can find us at stand M2, situated in Hall 2 of the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

Village Blinds and Shutters is your trusted partner on your self-build or renovation journey. With our personalised service, commitment to quality, and dedication to your satisfaction, we aim to make your dream home a reality. Join us at the Selfbuild Show in Belfast to experience the Village Blinds and Shutters difference first-hand.

For more information, please visit our website at or contact us at 0800 059 0747 or .