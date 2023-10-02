Sanctions Against Russia: Ukraine Calls On EU To Start Substantive Work On 12Th Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv, Ukraine has called on the EU to start substantive work on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"There was the summer, a break; an analysis of what works and what doesn't. There can be no more explanations for why the 12th package of sanctions has not been adopted. We called on the Union to start substantive work on this package," he said.

Video: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukraine believes that there should be two key focuses in this package: measures to combat the circumvention of already introduced sanctions and new sanctions. First and foremost, according to Kuleba, they should affect Russia's defense industry, which produces missiles and drones, and there is every reason to take a serious look at the sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry, whereas sanctions against Russian propagandists should be extended.

"We are ready for fruitful constructive work with the European Union in this direction," Kuleba said.

As reported, on October 2, an external meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs was held in Kyiv under the chairmanship of EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Bloomberg, citing well-informed sources, reported earlier that the European Union was deciding on the content of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, which could be presented as early as October this year. The new package of sanctions may include a ban on the purchase of diamonds from Moscow.

The European Union adopted the 11th package of sanctions on June 23.