Information Technology And Robotics: Innovations Transforming Our World

October 2, 2023 by David Edwards

According to IT professionals like Aaron Kane from CTI Technology in Chicago , Jeremy Kushner from digital transformation consulting company BACS Consulting Group , and Ashu Bhoot from Orion Networks, an IT services firm in Washington DC , Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is steadily transforming the Information Technology (IT) sector by automating manual tasks and business processes.

IT involves managing massive amounts of data, and automation, with its reliance on computers, is a practical direction for the field.

RPA harnesses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computer vision, and big data analytics to perform various tasks.

There are two main types of automated deployments:

Simplified robots that repeatedly execute scripts to perform specific functions, like FANUC Robotics products.Cognitive RPA or software-based AI that learns tasks and makes decisions independently.

Some large IT and business process outsourcing (BPO) organizations are already utilizing RPA to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Many companies are early in RPA proof-of-concept trials, while some are undertaking production pilots.

Affected Areas

Expect several IT service lines to be influenced by RPA:



In Helpdesk services, RPA could automate non-ticketing activities, which account for 25%-40% of tasks, including monitoring, clarification, and reporting. Furthermore, RPA may also aid in automating common service requests like password resets. IT infrastructure outsourcing is another area where RPA could have a significant impact, with robots observing critical thresholds and fixing issues under specific conditions.

RPA is most suitable for rule-based, high-volume, repetitive processes or involving multiple systems, data mining, or data entry tasks.



Some benefits of incorporating RPA into IT services include:

Substantial reduction in labor costs.

Non-invasive system integration, as software AI accesses applications through user interfaces without affecting the underlying software.

Rapid and timely completion of projects compared to traditional automation.

Enhanced quality, traceability, and high-speed analytics. Scalability to address volume fluctuations.

Automation AdvantagesFeasibility

Industry experts estimate that automation projects should not take more than a year to complete, with costs ranging from half a million to over two million USD, depending on the number of robots and their complexities.

Are Managed IT Service Companies Starting To Leverage Robotics And AI Technologies

Managed IT service companies incorporate robotics and AI technologies to enhance their services. AI-powered chatbots, for example, deliver quick and precise responses to customer inquiries.

Additionally, advanced voice recognition tools can automate tasks like scheduling appointments and booking services in various industries, such as wedding photography. These technologies allow for improved customer experiences and more efficient service delivery.

Why Managed IT Service Providers Need to Adopt Robotics and AI Now

AI-assisted performance tracking allows your company to generate efficiency gains and improve working conditions for your employees.

Implementing robotics and AI can help measure behaviors and worker performance, which was previously impossible.

However, it's essential to approach the adoption of these technologies responsibly to avoid dehumanizing workers or promoting discrimination in the workplace.

Concluding Insights

Leading IT professionals Aaron Kane, Jeremy Kushner, and Ashu Bhoot acknowledge the significance of proper human-machine collaboration in achieving organizational goals.

Robotics and artificial intelligence drive job growth and innovation in many companies.