Slovak FM shows total backing for Ukraine’s sovereignty

(MENAFN) Miroslav Wlachovský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Slovak Republic, showed total backing for the sovereignty as well as territorial probity of Ukraine, in addition to its incorporation into the EU.



"This is a truly historic and symbolic moment when the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union member states convene in Kyiv. We came here to express our full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We are also here to support your EU integration ambitions. This year will be very important for this: in November, the European Commission's report [on EU enlargement] will be presented. In December, the leaders of our countries will meet and make decisions [regarding the start of negotiations with Ukraine]," Wlachovský declared before the conference of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv, a Ukrainian news agency reporter.



According to what was reported, the conference of the EU Foreign Affairs Council headed by EU High Representative Josep Borrell will be held in Kyiv today.

