FM Odobescu: Romania Supports Ukraine In Grain Transit, EU Membership Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania understands the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine for its own security and for the EU as a whole, and will help Ukraine in the military dimension, the transit of Ukrainian grain, and progress towards EU membership negotiations.

"This is a historic moment. This is the first such meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv. The resilience of Ukrainians, their struggle for their country is of great importance for Europe... The security situation in and around Ukraine is very difficult. Romania and other member states have the longest borders with Ukraine, we understand very well the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Today we will discuss the security and military situation, as well as assistance to Ukraine both bilaterally and within the EU and NATO," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminița Odobescu said ahead of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She noted that the wreckage of Russian drones had been also found in the territory of Romania. Ukrainian ports on the Danube, which Russia attacks, are very close to the Romanian border. The actions of the aggressor undermine Ukraine's economy, global food security, and hinder civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

"Romania will continue its efforts for the transit of Ukrainian grain. To date, more than 25 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain have been transported through Romania through solidarity lanes. We are working closely with the government of Ukraine, the European Commission and our partners to increase transit capacity from 2 million to 4 million tonnes per month by the end of this year," Odobescu emphasized.

According to her, European ministers will also discuss Ukraine's progress towards EU membership today in Kyiv.

"Romania firmly supports such negotiations on joining the EU and their start by the end of this year. I am convinced that this discussion will send a strong signal of support for Ukraine and its people. Romania will resolutely support Ukraine as long as it takes," added the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

As reported, the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council chaired by EU High Representative Josep Borrell takes place in Kyiv today.

Photo: point.md