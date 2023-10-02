Qatar Participates In GCC Health Ministers Meetings In Oman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The State of Qatar participated in the ninth meeting of the GCC Health Ministers Committee, and the 86th meeting of the Council of Health Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which were held in the Sultanate of Oman yesterday.

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari headed the State of Qatar's delegation to both meetings.

The GCC Health Ministers Committee discussed a host of important topics, most notably the follow-up to the implementing the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council in the health field, including non-customs restrictions related to health, and examination of expatriate workers. The meeting also discussed topics of healthy cities, following up on the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005), establishing the Gulf Virtual Health Complex, registration and classification of health specialties, and strategic dialogues between the GCC countries and sisterly and friendly countries in the health field.

The 86th meeting of the Council of Health Ministers of the GCC countries discussed a number of important draft decisions regarding the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the expatriate examination program, the unified purchasing program, registration of medical devices and supplies and manufacturers, registration of veterinary products, and finance-admin matters in addition to draft resolution regarding the operational work of the Health Council of the GCC countries, including central registration, factory inspection, the Gulf Committee for Classification, registration of herbal and health products, drug pricing, and financial affairs.