Russia Preparing For Multiple Further Years Of Fighting In Ukraine UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The documents, apparently leaked from Russia's finance ministry, suggest that Russia's defence spending is set to surge to approximately 30 per cent of total public expenditure in 2024.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russia's ministry proposes a defence budget of RUB 10.8 trillion, which is equivalent to approximately 6 per cent of GDP and a 68 per cent increase over 2023.

According to the analysts, it is highly likely that Russia can support this level of defence spending through 2024, but only at the expense of the wider economy.

“Full details on Russian defence spending are always classified, but these figures suggests that Russia is preparing for multiple further years of fighting in Ukraine,” the UK intelligence noted.

This follows public comments by Russia's defense minister Shoigu on September 27, 2023, suggesting he was prepared for the conflict to continue into 2025.