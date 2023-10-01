Bellingham assist Real Madrid to go top of Spanish League

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Jude Bellingham helped Real Madrid overtake the hosts at the top of the Spanish league by scoring one goal and assisting another as they handed Girona their first loss of the year.



After assisting Joselu Mato's goal in the 17th minute, Bellingham helped Madrid win 3-0 on the road. After Aurélien Tchouaméni doubled the lead, he then added his league-leading sixth goal in eight matches to complete the scoring.



Madrid moved ahead of Girona and Barcelona in the standings. Madrid, under Carlo Ancelotti, now leads Barcelona and Girona by one point each.



After winning six consecutive matches for the initial time in team history, Girona, which is partially controlled by Abu Dhabi, which also owns Manchester City, came into the round in first place in the league.



Nacho Fernandez, a defender for Madrid, was sent off in stoppage time after he made a studs-first tackle on Cristian "Portu" Portugués of Girona. Portu needed to be transferred to a stretcher. After the foul, there was a brief altercation between the players.

