Arab Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Her Royal Highness Princess Ghida Talal on Sunday launched the 8th Arab Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign for 2023 under the slogan "A Step Towards Life, Get Screened."The campaign, hosted by the Jordan Breast Cancer Program, aims to increase awareness and encourage early detection tests for breast cancer among Arab women.Princess Ghida, also Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center, emphasized the importance of early breast cancer detection tests, particularly mammograms, which are crucial for women as they significantly contribute to saving lives.Fifteen Arab countries, including Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Mauritania, Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Tunisia, Qatar, and Jordan are participating in this campaign.