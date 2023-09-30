(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Motion & Control enterprises acquires Ultimation Industries

September 30, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Motion & Control Enterprises has acquired Ultimation Industries , its fourth acquisition of 2023.

Headquartered in Roseville, MI, Ultimation provides highly engineered automation and material handling solutions as well as quick-ship distribution of material handling equipment products offered through a robust e-commerce platform to customers across the US, Latin America, and Europe.

The company serves a broad range of end-markets, including energy, automotive, logistics and vertical faming.

Charles Hale, chairman and CEO of MCE, says:“We are excited to welcome Ultimation's talented associates to the MCE family.

“Ultimation enhances our engineered solutions capability, provides an enhanced offering for the growing material handling market and allows us to significantly expand our e-commerce capabilities.”

Jacqueline Canny, CEO of Ultimation, says:“The transition to MCE allows us to continue our strategy of providing customers with greater access to quality material handling solutions.”

Ultimation was recognized in 2020 and 2022 as one of Inc 5000's fastest growing private companies in America. Ultimation was also named a 2022 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.

Hale added,“We have now completed 11 acquisitions since January 2021 as we expand our range of highly engineered, full lifecycle fluid power, flow control, automation and compressed solutions to our OEM and end-user customers.”