Azerbaijan Plans Extension Of Baku Boulevard

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Baku Boulevard
is planned to be extended, its length will be more than 25
kilometers with high-quality public landscaping by 2040, the
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National
Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.
The minister noted that the city gardening of Baku will be
significantly increased.
"One of the main components of adaptation to climate change
processes is associated with green spaces. Increasing green spaces
and open spaces in the city is one of the priority goals of the
Baku City Master Plan project," Babayev said.
The Baku Boulevard has undergone a certain amount of changes
through the years.The Boulevard was expanded to both eastward and
westward in 1970. In particular, the Boulevard was extended up to
the Baku International Sea Trade Port.
In addition, the boulevard extended towards Bayil settlement in
2012, after Azerbaijan's victory in Eurovision Song Contest 2011.
The new building of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was constructed at
the Boulevard in 2014. Stone Chronicle Museum,“XX-XXI Century
Azerbaijani painting” Museum and "Yarat" Contemporary Art Center
were opened at the Boulevard in 2015.
Moreover, opening ceremonies of Water Sports Palace and White
City Boulevard were held in 2015. The new section of the Boulevard
saw the opening of Baku's first open-air cinema in 2016.
