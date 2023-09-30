Defense Industries Forum Brought Together 252 Companies From Over 30 Countries - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of 252 defense companies from more than 30 countries have participated in the First International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the opening of the forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Right now, over 30 countries from around the world are represented here. Europe, America, Asia, Australia. 252 defense companies that manufacture a full range of weapons and defense systems and solutions," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said the main thing in the forum hall was "the confidence of the free world that we can protect our people, our values, and we will do it."

"I am pleased to welcome all of you to the Forum. All of you who are ready to build the arsenal of the free world together with Ukraine and in Ukraine. A modern and powerful arsenal that will leave no chance for any aggressor," he said.

He noted that this is not just about Russia's aggression, although the primary task is to win in this war and bring back long-lasting and, most importantly, reliable peace to the Ukrainian people.

Zelensky said he was confident that together with international partners it will be possible to accomplish this task.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine implement technology in Ukraine's defense and use the most effective battle practices, real practices of pushing forward, effective practices of protecting people and infrastructure from Russian terror, adding that Ukraine will be able to share this experience with its partners.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

At the same time, Zelensky said that Ukraine "is at a point in the defense marathon where it is absolutely essential to move forward without any retreat, and a frontline result is needed every day."

He thanked everyone in the world who helps ensure such a result, but recalled that without own production of weapons and shells, without own defense technologies, it would simply be impossible.

"The world sees what Ukrainian missiles, technologies, and drones are capable of. We are creating the world's first fleet of naval drones that render Russian military ships ineffective and force them into hiding. We have initiated the production of cannons and "NATO caliber" ammunition that are needed on the battlefield. You know this – 155 mm. Our anti-tank guided missile systems have a longer range and are safer to operate than a whole range of other analogs. We offer our software solutions for defense, from management to cybersecurity," Zelensky said.

Currently, according to him, Ukraine is interested in localizing the production of equipment – so necessary for its defense – and each of those cutting-edge defense systems used by Ukrainian warriors, which are delivering the best results for Ukraine on the frontline today.