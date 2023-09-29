Türkiye's Target In Defense Exports To Exceed $6B In 2023, Says President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's target is to exceed its defense exports to more than
$6 billion in 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on
Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
“With our defense industry initiatives, our exports are
increasing exponentially,” Erdogan told a packed crowd at TEKNOFEST
Izmir, which is being held at the city's Cigli Airport.
Türkiye is meticulously implementing 850 projects in the defense
industry, he added.
The five-day TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier technology and
aerospace event kicked off on Wednesday and features competitions,
air shows, exhibitions, and workshops, as visitors can experience
vertical wind tunnels, simulations, and planetarium shows.
The event has been jointly organized every year by the Turkish
Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and
Technology since 2018, in cooperation with other ministries and
dozens of other public institutions, private companies, and
universities.
Erdogan said around 330,000 have so far visited Türkiye's major
tech festival.
“I believe that the festival will be an event worthy of Izmir
and the 100th anniversary of our republic in every respect,” he
said.
Anadolu has been among TEKNOFEST's media shareholders as a
global communications partner of the event since the first
edition.
The event was previously held in various Turkish cities in even
years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years. To mark the
100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the
event was planned in three different provinces this year.
The first edition of the event this year was held at Istanbul's
Ataturk Airport in May, welcoming a world record of 2.2 million
visitors. The second was held from Aug. 30- Sept. 3 in the capital
Ankara, attracting nearly 1 million people.
