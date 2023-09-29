Ukrainian Missile Forces Hit 13 Enemy Artillery Units And EW Station General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-three combat clashes have been recorded at the front today. Missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 13 artillery units and an EW station of the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, aircraft of the Defense Forces launched 11 strikes on enemy manpower weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as two strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the missile forces struck one enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster, an anti-aircraft missile system, 13 artillery units and an EW station," the report says.

Defense Forces destroy three units of enemy equipment with FPV drones

Throughout the day, 33 combat clashes have been recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 38 airstrikes, carried out 19 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Damage was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on Russian troops and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Photo: 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade