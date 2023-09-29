Azerbaijan Announces Planned Exports Of Green Energy Volume From Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. At least 1,000 MW of renewable energy will be exported from Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the III Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone", Trend reports.

"In Nakhchivan, where there is a potential for generating 5,000 MW of renewable energy, our strategic goal is to create about 1,500 MW of wind and solar power generation capacity through foreign investment. We have already started activities in this direction," the minister emphasized.

