War Update: Ukrainian Forces Launch 16 Airstrikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian aircraft have launched 13 strikes on concentrations of the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment in the past 24 hours and hit two EW stations and an anti-aircraft missile system.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians. For example, yesterday the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 39 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Our defenders destroyed 31 of them," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy, gradually liberating temporarily occupied territories and consolidating their positions on the achieved lines.

Twenty-one combat engagements took place across the front line on September 28. In total, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes and launched 63 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, civilian casualties were recorded as a result of Russian terror attacks. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy launched airstrikes on Hrabovske in the Sumy region, Kruhle, Kupiansk and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, Novoselivske in the Luhansk region, Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Kostiantynivka, Bila Hora, Avdiivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) operational-strategic group in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Kupiansk and Bakhmut sectors, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain lost positions south of Avdivka, Donetsk region. In addition, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack outside Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Marinka, Donetsk region, making six unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack outside Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled an enemy attack outside Urozhaine, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain ground near Chervone, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying forces and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group in the Kherson sector, Ukraine's defense forces are engaged in counter-battery warfare, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

"Over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 13 strikes against areas of concentration of [enemy] personnel, weapons and military equipment, one strike against an anti-aircraft missile system and two strikes against the enemy's EW stations. Also, our defenders destroyed two reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level. Units of the rocket forces struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system, 11 artillery pieces and ammunition depot," the General Staff of the Armed Forces concluded.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine / Facebook