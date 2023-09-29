Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan To Jointly Maximize Their Agricultural Power - Minister (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Thanks to the
initiatives of the presidents of both countries, Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan have been rapidly developing cooperation in the field of
agriculture and related industries in recent years, Minister of
Agriculture of Uzbekistan Aziz Voitov told Trend in an exclusive
interview.
"Last month, a visit by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of
Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan took place, during which the Roadmap for
deepening comprehensive strategic partnership was signed, marking
the beginning of a new phase in the development of relations
between the two countries. Additionally, a protocol exists between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, envisioning the expansion of cooperation
in various sectors, including agriculture," the minister said.
He stressed that several key areas have been identified within
the framework of this cooperation, including agricultural
insurance, food security, the implementation of new investment
projects, and the conclusion of important trade agreements,
emphasizing that both sides already have experience and
developments in these areas and are currently actively working on
the implementation of various projects.
"We are actively developing a project for growing hazelnuts and
plan to implement the experience gained from Azerbaijan in our
country. Recently, our working group visited Azerbaijan, where we
selected several varieties of hazelnuts. Currently, we are actively
engaged in the selection of seedlings in order to start growing
Azerbaijani hazelnut varieties on our lands for the first time and
create intensive hazelnut gardens," Voitov said.
Voitov added that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan also cooperate in
other areas, such as sericulture and cotton growing, stressing that
in general, the work is progressing very successfully and is in
active development, which confirms the high pace of
cooperation.
Meanwhile, at the end of August this year, the Minister of
Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Aziz Voitov, and the Director of
Azerbaijan's Agrarco company, Javid Kazimov, signed a memorandum of
cooperation in the field of hazelnut cultivation.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107161653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.