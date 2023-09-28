KHCC Recognized As Anchor Regional Center For Cancer Control, Treatment, Training And Research

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- Director General of the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) Asem Mansour signed on Thursday a cooperation agreement with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi recognizing the center as an anchor center in the region for cancer control and treatment, training, and research as part of the Rays of Hope initiative.According to a KHCC statement, Mansour said that this recognition is a testament to the center's commitment to providing high-quality cancer care to all patients, regardless of their background or circumstances, adding that the KHCC is very proud to partner with the IAEA in their efforts to advance cancer care around the world."This acknowledgment underscores the esteemed position held by the KHCC among the foremost global cancer treatment facilities, as well as the pivotal leadership and role it assumes in addressing and managing cancer in the region," he noted.He stated that awarding this recognition to the KHCC would help boost the global impact of radiation medicine in the fight against cancer, as part of the "Ray of Hope" initiative led by the agency and the United Nations.Mansour underscored that the cooperation agreement recognizes the KHCC's vital role in improving cancer care, knowledge sharing, training, and research support, aligning with the center's vision to enhance services for patients in Jordan and the Arab region while addressing increasing cancer rates.The agreement was formalized at the 67th annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Vienna International Center, under the slogan "Global cooperation in the nuclear field." It commenced on September 25 and will run through September 29th in the presence of a distinguished group of delegates representing the agency's 177 member states.