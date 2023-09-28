(MENAFN- KNN India) PM Vishwakarma Gets Over 1.40 Lakh Applications Within Ten Days Of Launch

New Delhi, Sept 28 (KNN) The PM Vishwakarma scheme has received more than 1.40 lakh applications within a period of ten days, said Narayan Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Wednesday.



Providing information on the success of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, through his post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote that PM Vishwakrma Yojna is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsighted vision.







“Receiving of such high numbers of applications within ten days of the launch of the scheme is a testament to the success and the paramount importance of the scheme,” he added.



The Union Minister further stated that the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, will be a milestone for the comprehensive development of our socially and economically underprivileged Vishwakarma brothers and sisters and it will restore their lost identity which has been long awaited.



Through this scheme Vishwakarma brothers and sisters will be provided training, tool kits, and collateral free loans.



After successfully verifying the received applications, all the scheme's benefits will be extended to our Vishwakarma brothers and sisters.



The Union Minister said that this scheme aims to enhance traditional artisans and craftspersons production capacity and take their products to domestic and global markets.



Under the scheme, 18 types of artisans and craftsmen will be benefited.

(KNN Bureau)