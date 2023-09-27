33 School Children Injured In Bus Accident In Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 28 (NNN-MA'AN) – At least 33 children were injured last night, when a school bus overturned at a crossroad west of Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said.

At least 33 passengers aged 8-12 were evacuated to hospitals, two of whom sustained serious injuries, one was in a moderate condition and 30 sustained light injuries, Zaki Heller, a spokesman for Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, said in a statement.

The condition of the driver was not immediately clear.

An initial police investigation indicated that the bus was heading towards the Eshtaol intersection, west of Jerusalem, and suddenly veered to the right side of the road, overturning, for reasons that have yet to be determined, according to a police statement.

The police are examining whether a brake failure led the driver to lose control of the bus.– NNN-MA'AN