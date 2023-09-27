Win Dh1 Million With Idealz For Only Dh30 - Only 3 Days Left

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 3:34 PM

The countdown to the draw of the highly anticipated Dh1 million raffle campaign on Idealz has officially begun, marking the final stretch for participants to seize their chance at winning a life-changing sum.

With just three days remaining until the campaign's closure, time is running out for individuals to embrace the opportunity to transform their lives forever. To participate in the draw, customers only need to visit or download the Idealz app and purchase an 'idealzbasics' shopping card for Dh30 and secure their entry.

With the campaign closing at 12:00 pm on September 30, the draw to choose the next Idealz millionaire will take place on October 3, and will be streamed live on the Idealz app and social media platforms, allowing participants to witness the selection of the fortunate winner. To ensure maximum accessibility, the draw will also be live on the Khaleej Times Facebook page, guaranteeing that nobody misses this big winning moment.

Join in on the action and don't let this extraordinary opportunity to become a millionaire overnight slip through your fingers!

For more details on the campaign please download the Idealz app or visit .