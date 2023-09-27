Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation, Kyrgyz National University Sign Moc

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and
Kyrgyz National University named after Yusuf Balasagun have signed
a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Kyrgyzstan.
The document was signed by President of the Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and Rector of Kyrgyz National
University Tolobek Abdyrakhmanov, Azernews reports.
The document envisages the opening of the "Turkish Heritage
Center" and "Journalism Center of Turkic-Speaking Countries" at the
Kyrgyz National University.
Within the meeting, Gunay Afandiyeva and Tolobek Abdyrakhmanov
discussed the prospects of cooperation between the foundation and
the Kyrgyz National University towards promoting the centuries-old
values of the Turkic peoples.
The sides hailed the signing of MoU as an important step towards
the beginning of effective partnership and mutual realization of
common goals.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, as well as
Kyrgyz representatives of the International Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation Mirbek Karibayev and Nazgul Omurzakova also
took part in the meeting.
Initiated in 2012, the foundation provides assistance in the
protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage
through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and
programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
