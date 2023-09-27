Supercar Majlis founding member Qais Sedki experiences the exhilaration of the McLaren Artura

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ)



Founding member of the Supercar Majlis owners’ club, the largest supercar owners collective in the Middle East, and celebrated entrepreneur Qais Sedki experienced the thrill of McLaren’s first series-production High-Performance Hybrid supercar, Artura, at the Pure McLaren track day in Silverstone - the iconic circuit considered the Home of British Motor Racing, and a long-term fixture on the Formula 1 calendar.



Also known by his Instagram handle, Gloves in Gray, Qais swapped his beloved McLaren 765LT, personalised by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), for the wheel of the Artura, taking part in a day of on-track action and professional instruction from McLaren pro driver, former British GT and European GT4 Champion, Joe Osborne. And Qais came away with nothing but praise for the Artura’s stunning dynamic capabilities and compact, lightweight V6 hybrid powertrain.



“This car’s power delivery is fantastic, very linear, I’m loving it! We’re in ‘Track-Track ‘mode, Track on handling, Track on powertrain, ESC dynamic, and it is such a playful car. This is the sort of car that’s very confidence building.



I am thoroughly enjoying this circuit, and the fact that we have the torque infil from this hybrid system as well. It’s just a fantastic, good fun car to drive.”



Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is the first model to utilise the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) uniquely optimised for hybrids. The all-new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with an E-motor produces a combined output of 671bhp and 531 lb-ft. of torque, while the 94bhp E-motor delivers instant torque of 166lb-ft, ensuring the sharpest-ever throttle response from a McLaren with 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds. Performance is further boosted with a curb weight of just 3,303lbs, the lightest in its class.

Watch the video here



For more information on the McLaren Artura visit

______________

Ends

Notes to editors:

A selection of high resolution images accompanying this release is available to download from the McLaren Automotive media site – cars.mclaren.press



About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.



Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.



The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.



McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.



Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.



2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.



In 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.



The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.



Most recently, it unveiled the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, the 750S.



McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Gulf, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.





MENAFN27092023005178011710ID1107152012