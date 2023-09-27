Ramos' Home In Spain Raided During Champions League Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Veteran Spain defender Sergio Ramos' home was raided by burglars with his four young children inside while he was on Champions League duty with Sevilla last week, police and reports said Wednesday.

"It is being investigated," a spokeswoman for Spain's Guardia Civil police force told AFP, adding that at the time of the burglary, there were people inside the house without giving further details.

Spanish media said the player's four children and the two nannies looking after them were at home during the burglary in the town of Bollullos de la Mitacion on September 20, but none of them were harmed.

At the time Ramos, 37, was playing for Seville in their Champions League match against French side Lens at Seville's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. His wife Pilar Rubio was away at the time as well.

The thieves reportedly made off with luxury watches, jewellery, designer clothes and cash.

Ramos in 2012 suffered an attempted break-in of his home in the Spanish capital while he played for Real Madrid but the burglars left when they realised he was at home.

The player -- who has 180 caps for Spain -- rejoined his hometown club Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain in early September.

Ramos joins a long list of players in Spain who have suffered break-ins at their homes while they were taking part in matches. Karim Benzema, Alvaro Morata and Gerard Pique are among the other victims.