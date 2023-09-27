Invitation To The Working Capital Forum Europe On 28 November 2023 In Amsterdam

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Adaugeo Media is proud to announce the Working Capital Forum Europe will be taking place on 28th November 2023 at the Beurs van Berlage, with the prestigious Working Capital Awards taking place on the previous evening, 27th November, at the Sofitel Grand Hotel, Amsterdam.

This is a must-attend event for corporate treasurers, procurement directors, CFOs, finance directors/heads, and senior supply chain and finance leaders in large corporations.

Limited numbers of guest passes are available to bona fide corporate treasurers, procurement directors, and similar roles within large corporations, subject to final approval. Register by 6th October at

The one-day event will bring you live demos, panel debates, workshops, keynote sessions, and the chance to participate in Q&A's, covering every aspect of working capital and management and supply chain finance, including payables finance, inventory management, receivables finance, cash forecasting, liquidity strategies, FASB and IASB regulatory changes, and much more...

The agenda is available at

Attendees will have the unparalleled opportunity to meet, network, and participate in panel discussions and debates with industry experts and professionals from the largest corporations across Europe and the world.

Key Reasons to Attend:

Exclusive networking opportunities with 300+ key leaders and decisions makers

Attend over 30 sessions, including panel debates, case studies, workshops, and keynote sessions

Hear from 40+ speakers from the world's leading corporations, banks, and fintechs.

Meet 25+ sponsors and exhibitors who will be showcasing their latest innovations and new technologies

Delegates from more than 20 countries attending

Learn how to use supplier finance to achieve ESG goals

Discover the most recent developments in large-scale receivables finance

Assess practical solutions to your cash forecasting requirements

Listen to real-world case studies presented by treasury and procurement leaders from TEVA, Ricoh Group, World Wide Technology, Grupo IFA, Bridgestone, Ecovadis, Otto Group, Siemens, and many more...

Join to learn from the companies leading the way in working capital management and connect with the banks and fintechs whose solutions are driving success.

Interested parties from working capital and supply chain finance solution providers can take advantage of the early bird offer and save €250, expiring in 2 weeks on 6th October - register at

Sponsored by:

Gold Sponsors: American Express|Orbian|Rabobank|Santander|SAP/TauliaSilver Sponsors: BBVA|Ecovadis|Kyriba|MUFG|Prime Revenue Bronze Sponsors: BNP Paribas|C2FO|Citi|CRX Markets|Deutsche Bank|Falcon Group|ING|JP Morgan|Peridot Group|TIS

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Diana Henderson, Director, at & For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Lead, at

The Working Capital Forum Europe 2023

28th November 2023

Beurs van Berlage

Amsterdam

