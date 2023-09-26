Bani Mustafa Meets With EU Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa and EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Tuesday discussed cooperation on various issues.



Bani Mustafa and Chatzisavas also went over cooperation between the ministry and the EU, mainly on the social protection strategy that the ministry is working on, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The minister also reviewed an economic programme at the National Aid Fund that seeks to provide jobs for the children of the fund's beneficiaries. She expressed appreciation for the EU's support for the ministry.



Chatzisavas expressed keenness to sustain cooperation to enhance social protection, praising the efforts of the ministry in this field.



