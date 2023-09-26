Semiconductor Market Size To Reach USD 1,299.6 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 8.0%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Semiconductor Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Component (Storage Chips, Digital Circuits, Analog Circuits), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032." According to DataHorizzon Research, The semiconductor market size was valued at USD 605.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,299.6 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The market for consumer electronic products is on the rise. These gadgets rely heavily on semiconductor components to function efficiently, from smartphones to laptops, wearable devices to smart home appliances. As a result, the market is booming! The semiconductor industry thrives due to the Internet of Things. IoT in applications like smart healthcare devices, industrial automation, connected cars, and smart city projects has contributed to the industry's growth. Plus, the memory chips used in these devices can quickly process vast amounts of data, making them even more valuable. As we progress, industrial applications will demand faster and more sophisticated memory chips. Semiconductors are fundamental to the functioning of all electronics in our daily lives. The semiconductor industry encompasses companies that design, manufacture, assemble, test, and supply semiconductors for various applications. The semiconductor market reflects the size of semiconductors used in various electronic devices, making them optimal for regulating electrical current and powering everyday appliances. Crucial to emerging technological endeavors, semiconductors such as memory chips are a necessary foundation. Technology has experienced a significant transformation thanks to advancements in Artificial Intelligence, the proliferation of smartphones, the adoption of the Internet of Things, and the deployment of 5G networks. Semiconductors have been at the forefront of this revolution, powering various technologies that have revolutionized how individuals live, and businesses operate. The burgeoning demand for semiconductor components can be attributed to the rollout of 5G networks and the continuous development of next-generation wireless technologies. For these technologies to deliver faster data rates, lower latency, and extensive network capacities, sophisticated semiconductor chipsets, and solutions are imperative for ensuring uninterrupted and seamless functionality. The semiconductor industry has experienced a remarkable surge in growth, which can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of consumer electronics devices globally. The advent of machine learning and artificial intelligence has paved the way for new and exciting opportunities in developing the semiconductor market size. Additionally, there is a rising demand for memory chips that are both efficient and fast, especially in industrial applications. Request Sample Report: Report Snapshot:

Report Title Semiconductor Market Market Size in 2022 USD 605.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1,299.6 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 8.0% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Component Storage Chips, Digital Circuits, Analog Circuits, Sensors, Microprocessors etc. By Application Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, etc. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Micron Technology, Maxim Integrated Products, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductors, SK Hynix, etc.



Segmentation Overview:

The global market for semiconductors can be segmented based on component and application.

The market for memory devices is expected to grow due to ongoing technological advancements. These include integrating memory devices into end-user devices like mobiles, PCs, and storage devices. The high selling price of NAND flash chips and DRAM contributes significantly to revenue generation. Logic devices, especially those used for special-purpose application-specific signal processors and applications, are predicted to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The telecommunication and industrial segments are experiencing growth due to the increasing use of smartphones and other smart gadgets globally. According to the ITU, approximately 4 billion people worldwide can access the internet, most using smartphones. This number is expected to rise in the future, further fueling the exponential expansion of this segment.

The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the global market and is expected to maintain its exceptional performance throughout the projected period. Its vast customer base sets Asia Pacific apart, fueled by the growing demand for consumer electronics, the need for industrial process modernization, and the rapid urbanization currently occurring across the region. As a result of these factors, the use of semiconductors has increased significantly in Asia Pacific.

Key Developments in the Semiconductor Market:

Broadcom Inc. released second-generation wireless connectivity chips for the Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem. These chips are designed for various products and offer improved functionality and new features. It's an exciting development in wireless connectivity technology.

In 2024, Charter Communications, Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will release a new Advanced Wi-Fi router for Spectrum Internet customers. This router will have Wi-Fi 7 and 10 Gbps capabilities, enhancing the connectivity for residential and small to medium-sized business customers.

Semiconductor Market Report Highlights:

The semiconductor market size is expected to reach USD 1299.6 Billion at a CAGR of 8.0% by 2032. The semiconductor industry is booming due to the rise of consumer electronics and the Internet of Things. Memory chips are crucial to these devices, quickly processing vast amounts of data. As technology progresses, faster and more sophisticated chips will be necessary for industrial applications. Semiconductors are fundamental to daily electronics functioning and have revolutionized how individuals and businesses operate. The demand for semiconductor components is increasing, especially in 5G networks and next-generation wireless technologies, and there is a rising demand for efficient and fast memory chips in industrial applications.

The memory device market is expected to grow with technological advancements, integration into end-user devices, and high selling prices of NAND flash chips and DRAM. Logic devices for special-purpose applications are predicted to have the highest growth rate. Telecommunication and industrial segments are growing due to the increasing use of smartphones and smart gadgets. Internet access is expected to rise, fueling further expansion.

The Asia Pacific region leads globally due to its large customer base and growing demand for consumer electronics, industrial modernization, and urbanization. This has led to a significant increase in the use of semiconductors.

Some of the prominent market players in the Semiconductor market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Micron Technology, Maxim Integrated Products, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductors, and SK Hynix.

Semiconductor Market Report Segmentation:

Semiconductor Market, By Component (2023-2032)



Storage Chips

Digital Circuits

Analog Circuits

Sensors Microprocessors

Semiconductor Market, By Application (2023-2032)



Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense Healthcare

Semiconductor Market, By Region (2023-2032)



North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



U.K.



Germany



France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

