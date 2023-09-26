Basel Zoo Euthanises Queen Of The Jungle

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The lioness, born 21 years ago in northwest South Africa, had reached an advanced age for animals of her species. In two litters she gave birth to three lions that are now at other European zoos, the Zolli note continued.

In the spring of 2020, animal keepers and the veterinary team had noticed that the lioness, then 18 years old, had lost physical condition and energy. Nonetheless, she had since recovered until, a few days ago, her condition had deteriorated to such an extent that she had to be euthanized.