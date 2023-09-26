(MENAFN- KNN India) Agri Expo India To Be Held In Indore In Jan 2024

Indore, Sept 26 (KNN) The 5th edition of Agri Expo India will be held at Krishi Mahavidyalaya in Indore from January 20-22, 2024.

Agri Expo India is a premier exhibition that focuses on the Organic Revolution, Agri Innovation, and Training, as well as international conferences.







The expo aims to promote the area of ​​organic farming in the state and surrounding area, which will help reduce the cost of crops and increase the production profit and make efforts for certified organic farming.

It provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage directly with the entire Agriculture industry, network with organic stakeholders, make multiple prospective contacts, and engage in high-level B2G, B2B, and B2C business networking all under one roof.

It also aims to lay emphasis on building market linkages between producers and customers by promoting organic.

(KNN Bureau)