Tormach Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies In 2023

September 26, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Tormach , an innovator in CNC machine manufacturing, is celebrating its inclusion in the highly esteemed Inc 5000 list for 2023 .

This“remarkable achievement” showcases Tormach's dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustained growth in the ever-evolving manufacturing industry.

The Inc 5000 list, published annually by Inc Magazine, ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

Tormach's inclusion in this prestigious list reaffirms its position as a market leader, demonstrating its commitment to providing cutting-edge CNC machining solutions and exceptional customer service.

Daniel Rogge, CEO of Tormach, says:“We are honored to be recognized by Inc Magazine and to join the ranks of the nation's most successful and dynamic companies.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have continually pushed the boundaries of innovation to deliver affordable and accessible CNC machine and robot technology to schools, hobbyists, researchers, small businesses, and industry partners.”

Tormach's journey to the Inc 5000 list has been marked by a series of milestones in recent years, including successful launches such as PathPilot Hub, Tormach's cloud-based version of its free control software, the 1100MX CNC Mill and the ZA6 Industrial Robot.

With a focus on empowering machinists, researchers, educators, and small manufacturers, Tormach has consistently provided accessible and affordable solutions that drive creativity, efficiency, and productivity.

Darcy Johnson, CFO of Tormach, also commented on this significant achievement, saying:“Our inclusion in the Inc 5000 list reflects not only our company's financial growth but also the strategic business decisions we've made to drive our expansion including the recent acquisition of Insofos, a manufacturing, engineering services and consulting firm based in Mexico.”

Inclusion in the Inc 5000 list underscores Tormach's commitment to fostering growth, not only within the company but also in the communities it serves.

Tormach remains dedicated to creating jobs, fostering talent, and contributing to the advancement of manufacturing technology.

Rogge says:“We believe that our success is tied to the success of our customers and the broader manufacturing ecosystem.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals, schools, and businesses with the machining tools they need to shape the future.”