Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah holds a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, during which they discuss the deep historic ties as well as the issue of Khor Abdullah.
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia condemns the attack, which has led to the death of at least two Bahraini servicemen and the injury of others during a Houthi militia attack south of its borders.
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Health has begun employing artificial intelligence in various realms namely for diagnosis and treatment.
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 14 cents to USD 97 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 97.14 pb last Friday. (end) rk
