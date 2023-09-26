Saudi Arabia To Turn Highest Peak Into Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Sept 26 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia, yesterday launched a plan, to turn the kingdom's highest peak into a tourism destination.

The plan aims to develop the south-western mountainous region of Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa governorate into“Soudah Peaks” – a luxury mountain tourism destination 3,015 metres above sea level.

Situated within an extraordinary natural and cultural environment, in the Aseer region, south-west Saudi Arabia, the project is a key part of the Public Investment Fund (PIF)'s efforts, to diversify the economy by expanding vital industries, such as tourism, hospitality, and entertainment.

The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince stated that, the Soudah Peaks represent a new era of luxury mountain tourism, by providing an unprecedented living experience while preserving the environment and cultural and heritage richness.

The Soudah Peaks aim to offer high-end luxurious hospitality services to over two million visitors throughout the year by 2033.– NNN-SPA

