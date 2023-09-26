Qatar And Romania Trade Exchange Surges By 32%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The bilateral trade volume between Qatar and Romania has surged by 32 percent, increasing from QR371m in 2021 to QR490m in 2022 said an official during a meeting, yesterday.Qatari-Romanian Business Meeting was organised by Qatar Chamber (QC) which explored ways to enhance commercial and economic cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

Dr. Khalid bin Klefeekh Al Hajri, QC board member emphasised the strong and diverse relations between Qatar and Romania across various fields during the virtual meeting. He highlighted the shared commitment from both sides to strengthen their commercial and economic ties.

Al Hajri pointed out that Qatari businessmen are keen to explore Romania's investment climate and opportunities, particularly given the incentives and facilities that make Romania an attractive destination for foreign investors.

He invited Romanian companies to invest in Qatar and cooperate with Qatari counterparts, affirming that Qatar provides a world-class infrastructure, leading economic legislation, an attractive investment climate, in addition to numerous incentives and opportunities, positioning it as a leading business and investment hub.

Also speaking during the meeting, H E Osama Yousef Al Qaradawi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania, emphasised that the private sectors in both Qatar and Romania have the capability to elevate trade levels by exploring investment opportunities and establishing joint ventures.

For her part, Florica Chirita, Chairman of the Timis Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the meeting presents an excellent opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Qatari and Romanian businessmen.

Chirita highlighted that Timis offers abundant investment opportunities across various economic sectors, including banking, education, technology, and the automobile industry.

She emphasised the significance of facilitating visits by business delegations from both sides to explore investment opportunities in each country and explore the potential for establishing partnerships across various

sectors.

The meeting was attended by numerous businessmen from various sectors, including food, agriculture, IT, industry, renewable energy representing Qatar and Romania.

During the meeting both sides presented information on the investment environment, incentives, and opportunities in their respective countries.