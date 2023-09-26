World’S Aviation And Logistics Changemakers Converge On Hong Kong To Steer Future Development In 2024

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 August 2023 - Further to the successful completion of the 3rd JCtrans Global Freight Forwarders Expo and International Air Transport Association (IATA) Aviation Day at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), the world of logistics and aviation is looking to Hong Kong to spearhead industry exchanges and new growth opportunities. Industry experts are inspired by the city's new infrastructure, and its strategic role as an international logistics and aviation hub as well as being an important gateway of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

On top of the home-grown Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) to be held in November this year, IATA World Cargo Symposium 2024 , Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific 2024 and Super Terminal Expo 2024 will all be staged in Hong Kong for the first time.

Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) said "We are thrilled that Hong Kong has become the destination of choice for multiple aviation and logistic events! The city's staas an aviation hub with a globally connected transportation network, a future-proof Airport City development, top-notch convention venues and a gateway to the GBA makes it a strategic choice in the region to host major industry events. "

Hong Kong as an aviation hub

Located in the heart of Asia, Hong Kong is within five hours' flight of half of the world's population, with Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) providing globally renowned air transport services. It is frequently ranked among the world's busiest international passenger airports as it hosts some 120 airlines; it is also the busiest cargo airport in the world, with cargo throughput of 4.2 million tonnes in 2022, making it one of very few airports that's a leader in both fields.

Airport City as a booster for business events

To enhance the connectivity with the GBA and the world, HKIA is transforming itself from a city airport to an Airport City.

A robust expansion strategy is in place including the Three-runway System that will increase capacity by 50% to be able to serve 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo annually. Plans are in hand to strengthen the multimodal network with GBA cities through state-of-the-art cross-boundary infrastructure, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to ensure seamless travel via Hong Kong, which helps to facilitate more multi-destination exchange and excursions within the region. As part of the Airport City development, AWE - which is located right next to the international airport, is expanding to house the city's largest indoor arena with over 20,000 seats, tattracting more large-scale events to stage in town. These enhancements position the city as a super-connector to capture more business opportunities of both the lucrative GBA market and the world, providing growth impeto Hong Kong's MICE industry.

Vivian Cheung, Chief Operating Officer, Airport Authority Hong Kong and Hong Kong Convention Ambassador said, "I am thrilled to bring significant industry events to our city, which reflects the role of Hong Kong as a leading aviation, transportation and logistics hub. As a member of the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador programme, I look forward to welcoming even more business events and delegates from around the world."

Simon Li, Chairman of AWE commented, "AWE takes immense pride in facilitating transformative dialogues set to redefine the transportation and logistics sectors. The events will demonstrate the unprecedented synergies that can be achieved in all-in-one Lantau, the heart of Hong Kong's transport network, comprises of new hotels, the city's largest hub for retail, dining and entertainment – 11SKIES, and an award-winning MICE venue."

IATA World Cargo Symposium to be hosted in Hong Kong for the first time

Having been the world's leading air cargo hub for many years, HKIA will be the host airport for the 2024 edition of the IATA World Cargo Symposium in March. The conference is expected to attract over 1,000 attendees from around the world, with the aim of tackling subjects related to technology and innovation, security and customs, cargo operations, and sustainability.

Conrad Clifford, Deputy Director General and Corporate Secretary, IATA said, "Hong Kong has the elements needed to retain its staas an important aviation hub for both passengers and air cargo. This includes having a strong hub airline, Cathay Pacific, as well as having the experience and expertise in handling perishable goods, lithium batteries and other dangercargo. I am confident that Hong Kong's traffic will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, three years earlier than previously expected. This is in line with expectations of a faster recovery in the Asia-Pacific region."

Super Terminal Expo 2024 inaugural in Hong Kong to capture world's fastest growing market

Debuting at AWE in November 2024, Super Terminal Expo 2024 – the first of its kind – will feature dynamic networking opportunities and educational sessions as well as highlight important insights into trends and technologies shaping the future of cargo and passenger terminals, as well as ports, railways and building construction industries.

Michael Duck, Executive Vice President of Commercial Development for Informa Markets added: "The Asia-Pacific region is the largest global logistics and passenger transport market, and Hong Kong sits right at its heart. We are delighted to host the inaugural Super Terminal Expo in this thriving market. Right before the flagship exhibition, we will also host Aero-Engines Asia-Pacific 2024 as part of Aviation Week Network's Aero-Engines series in the city in April 2024. These events present a raft of opportunities that will allow businesses to tap into the growing demand for logistics and passenger transportation services."

