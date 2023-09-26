Moecc Hosts Workshop In Preparation For COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) organised a workshop as part of its preparations to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held in the United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with the Office of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

The two-day workshop, which ends today, aims to build capabilities for climate change negotiation processes, and provide stakeholders and participants with knowledge about the scientific and strategic aspects of climate change issues, in addition to providing insights that enable them to achieve an impact on global climate change negotiations, as well as including practical training on strategies to enable participants to make the most of“COP 28”.

Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Affairs at MoECC Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Sada explained that climate change is a global challenge that requires cooperation and joint effort in order to preserve the planet Earth, pointing out the effects of climate change that represent a threat to the future generations, pointing out that the COP28 represents an opportunity to enhance cooperation between countries to achieve real progress in combating climate change at the global level.

He reviewed the achievements of the State of Qatar in the field of combating climate change, by taking many measures over the past years to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030, which was represented in developing a national strategy for environment and climate change, and preparing a detailed national action plan to combat climate change (NCCAP) continues until 2030, and the National Climate Change Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent from all sectors by 2030.

Al Sada noted that Qatar is currently implementing many initiatives, such as improving energy efficiency, operating renewable energy plants, and introducing carbon capture and storage technologies.

He added that the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is considered the most prominent annual climate event in the world this year, expecting this conference to strengthen global efforts to confront climate change, by focusing on important issues such as reducing the use of fossil fuels, and accelerating the direction of financial resources towards the losses and damages caused by these fuels, especially among the most vulnerable countries and sectors.