Middle Corridor - Valuable Alternative In Current Geopolitical Landscape - Latvian MFA (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Latvia sees the
Trans-Caspian international transport route (middle corridor) as an
important alternative in the current geopolitical situation, a
source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia told Trend .
"In the current situation, we cannot rely on traditional routes
only due to geopolitical, security, and sanction evasion risks,"
the ministry said.
As the source noted, Latvia is now actively creating new
logistics routes linking country with Ukraine through Poland in the
north-south direction.
"The EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes for the export of agricultural
products have been created. Latvia strongly supports Ukraine and
the Solidarity Lanes process by offering broad capacities of
Latvian ports for grain export from Ukraine and import of various
goods to Ukraine. In the coming years, it is expected that the
TEN-T network will be expanded. A new TEN-T Baltic-Black-Aegean
Seas corridor with additional connections to Ukraine and Moldova
will provide new logistics opportunities for the Baltic States
towards South-East Europe-Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, and
Türkiye," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, this corridor will be a natural
integrated connection with the Trans-Caspian corridor and TRACECA
transport routes, and in the future, it can create new logistics
opportunities between Latvia and other Baltic States, the Caucasus,
Kazakhstan, other Central Asian countries, and even China.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
